Roads and businesses near Rainy Lake operational; more sandbag volunteers needed

Koochiching County Emergency Operations Center
By Larissa Milles
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
KOOCHICHING COUNTY, MN. (KBJR 6) -- Highway 11 near Rainy Lake is operational after the Minnesota Department of Transportation completed an emergency grade raise to lift the road.

Officials said roads and businesses like the Island View Lodge and Sha Sha Resort are open and operational, but motorists are encouraged to use extra caution and pay attention to all signage if traveling in the area.

On Saturday, Koochiching County Emergency Operations and volunteers continued sandbag efforts.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience with sandbag assistance as we continually refine the filling and loading process to best serve our community members in need,” said Sheriff Perryn Hedlund. “We have been fortunate the last several days to have an abundance of assistance with sandbagging efforts, including local high school kids, along with other organizations and volunteers.”

Hedlund said there is a great need for additional volunteers Sunday and Monday as more sandbags will be needed as water continues to rise with more rain forecasted.

Sandbagging operations will continue throughout the long weekend at Kerry Park, beginning at 8 am through 6 pm, Sunday and Monday.

Sandbag efforts will take place rain or shine. Operations will only cease if lightning is present.

To volunteer, show up at the registration tent in Kerry Park and you will be directed on what to do.

