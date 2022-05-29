Advertisement

Pole building complete loss after fire

By Larissa Milles
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BALKAN TOWNSHIP, MN. (KBJR 6) -- First responders were dispatched to reports of smoke coming from a structure in the 5900 block of Highway 73 in Balkan Township, just north of Chisolm, shortly after 1:00 Sunday afternoon.

When authorities arrived, they found a fully engulfed “pole building type of structure.” Responders quickly got the fire under control.

According to officials, the building is considered a total loss, and there was damage to the siding of a residential structure located nearby.

No one was injured.

Officials said lightning strikes were reported in the area prior to the fire being reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

