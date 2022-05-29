Many show up to Memorial Day kick off despite cold

SUPERIOR, WI. (KBJR 6) - Much like the rest of us, organizers at the Bong Center in Superior were hoping the weather would warm up for this holiday weekend.

But despite the rain and cold, hundreds still showed up for their Memorial Day summer kick off.

“Memorial Day is when you honor the people who served our country,” said 7-year-old Kyeria. “My grandpa used to be in the war.”

This year’s celebration is the center’s first in-person Memorial Day gathering in a few years because of the pandemic.

“We try to do as much as we can for veterans and veteran’s causes,” said Executive Director John Gidley. “And a lot of the veterans that are around the center like to do things around this weekend to sort of kick off summer.”

Although they planned the festivities to be outside, weather caused them to move indoors.

Even still, the energy in the building was lively as folks ate food, listened to music and enjoyed family activities.

Beyond all that, it was a time to reflect and honor those who have served and those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

One veteran, Henry Demeyer, who was volunteering at the grill, said it means a lot to see the community together.

“The turnout here has shown that the people here appreciate us,” Demeyer said. “And that means an awful lot to us.”

