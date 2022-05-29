Lind homers; Vitek drives in winning-run and K’s 13 as Hawks set to battle again with Chisago Lakes
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - After a nearly five-hour delay the 7AAA quarterfinals rolled on with Hermantown and Chisago Lakes advancing to the semi-finals, the Hawks beat the Wildcats 5-4 just eight days ago.
Jadyn Lind started the scoring with a solo home run in the second inning, while Vitek shined, striking out 13 and driving in the game-winner in the top of the ninth.
2023 P/2B @natalievitek23 Pitched 9 innings with 13 Ks and hit the walk off bit for the 2-1 win - advancing Hermantown in Sections!! pic.twitter.com/56QfOce0pv— Mission Fastpitch (@Mission__FP) May 29, 2022
Chisago Lakes beat Cloquet in five innings, 10-0.
