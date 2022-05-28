Advertisement

Northland Walk for Food Allergy raises awareness for food allergies

By Larissa Milles
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) -- The food allergy community and its supporting allies gathered Saturday for a walk through Canal Park to raise awareness of food allergies.

The Aleia Project is a Northland-based organization focused on alerting the community about food allergies.

It was started by three moms who have children that experience food allergies.

This year they put on the Northland Walk for Food Allergy and a silent auction to raise awareness and provide educational resources for the local food allergy community to thrive.

Organizers said it’s important people are aware of food allergies.

“I think just people being aware of what the signs can look like, a reaction can be different every time,” said co-founder Emily Hamon. “It can be as mild as having a couple of hives, or going into full-blown anaphylaxis where you need epinephrine and emergency care, so I just think it’s important that people are aware that it’s very serious.”

This was the first year of the Northland Walk for Food Allergy but they hope to make it an annual event.

To learn more about the Aleia Project click here.

