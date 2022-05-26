Advertisement

Stromme and Holquist retire from UMD

By Duncan Goldberg
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - It was a joyful day at UMD as they celebrated 75 combined years of Karen Stromme and Gary Holquist.

This June, Gary and Karen will be retiring from UMD after a marvelous and long career with the Bulldogs.

Stromme was the UMD Women’s Basketball Head Coach for 21 years and is the winningest coach in Bulldog basketball history.

Her husband Gary has also had an outstanding career with UMD, being involved with the men’s basketball team for 26 seasons, and was the head coach for 14 seasons.

The two have spent their recent years working with UMD athletics administration, Karen as Senior Associate Athletic Director, Gary as Senior Development Officer.

Gary said, “It has never been about us, it has always been about our student athletes and our staff and our coaches, and that’s the way we kind of wanted it, but this is greatly moving to me and I greatly appreciate it.”

Karen added, “I can tell you we are grateful for every minute we have had with all of you and for every minute here at UMD. It is really the place I was meant to be so thank you.”

Gary and Karen say they will take some time to catch their breath but will be around UMD in the future.

