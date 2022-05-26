Mourning near and far: Church holds mass shooting victim vigil

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) -- Communities across America are mourning the loss of 19 school children in Texas.

In Duluth Wednesday night, a vigil was held at Peace Church for those lost to gun violence.

Community leaders like Pastor Jim Mitulski said they want to see change.

“We are Buffalo, we are Texas, we are connected, we’re Americans,” Mitulski said.

For many, the vigil was a reminder of violence in their own backyard.

“All of us who live in Duluth know that it was not that long ago, weeks really, a family affected by domestic violence and gun availability, lost their lives,” Mitulski said, referring to the murder of the Barry family.

Mitulski said something needs to be done after countless mass shootings.

“It has to be stopped, and that means legislation and education,” he said. “We can’t care more about the second amendment than we do about children.”

The vigil was put together by community leaders, including gun violence prevention advocate Joan Peterson.

“I have done this for 20 years, and I always thought, after each mass shooting, something would come next, particularly after Sandy Hook,” Peterson said. “The fact that we did nothing after Sandy Hook is just a national shame.”

Peterson knows the impact of gun violence well.

“My sister was shot and killed in a domestic shooting in 1992, so I have been working very hard in her memory, in her honor, to make change happen,” Peterson said.

It’s an effort she said she hopes will eventually pay off, but for now, Peterson said there doesn’t seem to be much reason for hope.

“I always said from the beginning, if it can happen to my family, it can happen to anybody,” Peterson said. “And anybody who thinks it can’t, should think again.”

Peterson said gun violence prevention groups are planning a “wear-orange” weekend June 3rd-5th.

They plan to organize outside Congressman Pete Stauber’s Hermantown office to tell him they want legislative change regarding guns.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.