Iron Rangers hold vigil to end domestic violence

VIRGINIA, MN (KBJR) - On the Iron Range, a vigil to raise awareness of domestic violence and to honor all victims, survivors, and anyone else impacted was held Wednesday night.

The event is inspired by Kristen Bicking of Virginia, who was murdered last year.

Her ex-boyfriend, Derek Malevich, has been charged with her death.

Those in attendance made signs, walked together, and enjoyed live music.

Mandie Aalto is the Executive Director of Advocates for Family Peace. She said this memorial vigil is about leaning on each other for support and working to stop the violence.

“It takes an entire community to end domestic violence, so if a community is willing to talk about it, at least it’s the first step in trying to put an end to it as well,” said Aalto.

People gathered at the Angel of Hope Children’s Memorial Park in Virginia, MN.

This was the second annual event.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.