Advertisement

Iron Rangers hold vigil to end domestic violence

Community members gather for domestic violence vigil.
Community members gather for domestic violence vigil.(KBJR)
By Kristen Vake
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA, MN (KBJR) - On the Iron Range, a vigil to raise awareness of domestic violence and to honor all victims, survivors, and anyone else impacted was held Wednesday night.

The event is inspired by Kristen Bicking of Virginia, who was murdered last year.

Her ex-boyfriend, Derek Malevich, has been charged with her death.

Those in attendance made signs, walked together, and enjoyed live music.

Mandie Aalto is the Executive Director of Advocates for Family Peace. She said this memorial vigil is about leaning on each other for support and working to stop the violence.

“It takes an entire community to end domestic violence, so if a community is willing to talk about it, at least it’s the first step in trying to put an end to it as well,” said Aalto.

People gathered at the Angel of Hope Children’s Memorial Park in Virginia, MN.

This was the second annual event.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Some snack boxes containing Jif peanut butter have been recalled.
Several more products with Jif peanut butter recalled
Duluth man charged after robbing Door Dash delivery driver
Duluth man charged after robbing DoorDash delivery driver
Bog on the Chippewa Flowage
Floating island? Wisconsin community members use personal boats to move giant floating bog
This undated photo provided by Washington County (Ark), Detention Center shows Josh Duggar. The...
Reality TV’s Josh Duggar gets 12 years in child porn case

Latest News

Community Vigil
Community Vigil
The vigil was put together by community leaders
Mourning near and far: Church holds mass shooting victim vigil
Local districts share safety protocols following Texas school shooting
Local districts share safety protocols following Texas school shooting
Local districts share safety protocols following Texas school shooting
Local districts share safety protocols following Texas school shooting