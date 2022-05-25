Advertisement

Superior and Northwestern advance in WIAA softball playoffs

By Duncan Goldberg
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The Wisconsin high school softball playoffs tee-off as Superior handles Wausau East with ease winning by a final of 6-0. They will now take on New Richmond.

In division three, Northwestern continues to dominate, rocking Barron by a final of 15-0 in four innings. Northwestern will now host Spooner on Thursday.

Hayward, Northwood/Solon Springs and Hurley also keep their seasons alive with wins.

