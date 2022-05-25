Bulldog athletics reflect on 50 years of Title IX

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Today, the Bulldogs athletic department reflected on the 50th anniversary of title IX and the major impact it has had in Duluth.

The athletic department held a panel event featuring outstanding female athletes who have worked at or attended UMD. The panel included, hockey star and gold medalist, Maddie Rooney, one of UMD’s all time best softball players, Kristi Plante and track and field champion, Dr. Katie Schofield.

Joining them was also basketball star and three time All-American, Dr. Lindsay Dietz and long time UMD women’s basketball head coach, Karen Stromme.

They talked about the success of title IX and how it has impacted women’s sports to this day, but also how the work is not done yet.

Stromme said, “Stay the course, we have a lot of work to do. I look back over my shoulder even though I have been here for a long time and there were woman before me that were working hard and paving the way, and we can’t stop working hard, we can’t stop going forward and being visionary for the women that are ahead of us.”

UMD has a total of nine women’s athletic programs, nearly 175 female student-athletes and commits over 1 million dollars to women’s scholarships annually.

