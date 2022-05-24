Spartans protect their home-field to beat Hayward 11-5

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The 9-9 Hayward Hurricanes took the trip to Superior for a battle with the 10-4 Spartans who protected their home turf and beat the Canes 11-5.

This one was a back and forth affair until the 3rd inning when Superior started to separate scoring thee runs in the third, fourth, and sixth innings.

Superior is now 11-4 on the season, while Hayward falls one game under .500 at 9-10.

