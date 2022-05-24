Parks and rec proposes goose management plan

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) -- Duluth may soon have a new plan in place to manage geese along the St. Louis River.

The proposal comes after years of the birds damaging wild rice beds in the estuary.

The Minnesota DNR said wild rice is an important resource for the area culturally and economically.

The new plan would allow for geese in four problem areas to be rounded up, euthanized, and donated for research.

Project leaders said this is the last resort, as other techniques they’ve attempted, like enclosing certain parts of the estuary, have not been successful.

“We’re looking at this to do some goose control in the areas around the wild rice bays that we’re trying to restore on both sides of the St. Louis River,” said Martha Minchak, Assistant Area Manager for the DNR.

Superior did a goose roundup with the Wisconsin DNR last year.

Duluth’s natural resources commission will review the goose management plan and take action on it on June 1, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.