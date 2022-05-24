Advertisement

Parks and rec proposes goose management plan

By Larissa Milles
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) -- Duluth may soon have a new plan in place to manage geese along the St. Louis River.

The proposal comes after years of the birds damaging wild rice beds in the estuary.

The Minnesota DNR said wild rice is an important resource for the area culturally and economically.

The new plan would allow for geese in four problem areas to be rounded up, euthanized, and donated for research.

Project leaders said this is the last resort, as other techniques they’ve attempted, like enclosing certain parts of the estuary, have not been successful.

“We’re looking at this to do some goose control in the areas around the wild rice bays that we’re trying to restore on both sides of the St. Louis River,” said Martha Minchak, Assistant Area Manager for the DNR.

Superior did a goose roundup with the Wisconsin DNR last year.

Duluth’s natural resources commission will review the goose management plan and take action on it on June 1, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin couple was injured by a bear after the animal broke into their home, according to...
Bear breaks through window in Taylor County, attacks husband and wife
Minnesota mom charged with killing son; body found in trunk
Minnesota mom charged with killing son; body found in trunk
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak
A man who escaped from Northeast Regional Corrections Center (NERCC) on Wednesday is now back...
Man who escaped NERCC now back in custody
COVID virus
Duluth to require masks inside city buildings as COVID cases rise

Latest News

Zoo
Lake Superior Zoo unveils new 15 year plan
Hayward-Superior baseball
Hayward-Superior baseball
Girls Hockey All-Star Game
Girls Hockey All-Star Game
Bayfield County recorded its first case of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza virus late...
Bayfield County recorded its first case of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza virus late last week.