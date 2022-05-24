Advertisement

6 to 1 vote: Two Harbors City Council approves recall election for mayor

Mayor Chris Swanson during Monday night's council meeting.
By Kristen Vake
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TWO HARBORS, MN (KBJR) -- Monday night the Two Harbors City Council approved a recall election for the city’s mayor, Chris Swanson.

All councilors voted in favor of the recall election, while Mayor Swanson voted against it.

He has been under the microscope lately, largely for how he’s handled private versus public issues.

A group came forward with 600 authorized signatures asking the current mayor to either resign or face a recall.

While a date hasn’t been set, it’s expected the recall election will happen on primary day, August 9, 2022.

Mayor Swanson now has five days to decide whether to resign or face the recall election.

