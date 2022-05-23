Advertisement

For women by women: bike clinic encourages female participation in biking

The clinic covered things like flat tire repair and pre and post-bike ride ABCs.
The clinic covered things like flat tire repair and pre and post-bike ride ABCs.(KBJR/CBS 3)
By Larissa Milles
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) -- Several local bicycling organizations hosted a bike maintenance workshop geared toward women at Ursa Minor Sunday.

The event was an introduction to bike maintenance and repair by women, for women.

Female mechanics from Ski Hut taught the basics of caring for and repairing bikes.

The clinic covered things like flat tire repair and pre and post-bike ride ABCs.

Organizers said it’s important for women to feel safe and included in the biking community.

“It’s super fun for women to teach women because sometimes maintenance can be intimidating,” said mechanic Sammy Klepperich. “It tends to be seen as more of a male thing and we want that to be caught, and we want that to be all-inclusive between women and men.”

This was the second women’s bike clinic hosted by Ski Hut.

They said they plan to have more clinics in the future.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak
A man who escaped from Northeast Regional Corrections Center (NERCC) on Wednesday is now back...
Man who escaped NERCC now back in custody
Back in the Paddle: Festiversary returned to Duluth Saturday
Back in the Paddle: Festiversary returned to Duluth Saturday
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, left, greets crew members of a C-17 that delivered a plane...
78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in US
USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul commissioned in Duluth Saturday
USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul commissioned in Duluth Saturday

Latest News

Minnesota State Seal and Capitol.
Walz considers special session after lawmakers blow deadline
As warmer weather moves into the Northland, more people will head to the Lakewalk in Canal Park.
City leaders lead walking tour to showcase Lakewalk repairs
'Free the Growler' Bill Signed Into Law
‘Free the Growler’ Bill Signed Into Law
USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul commissioned in Duluth Saturday
USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul commissioned in Duluth Saturday