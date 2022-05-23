For women by women: bike clinic encourages female participation in biking

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) -- Several local bicycling organizations hosted a bike maintenance workshop geared toward women at Ursa Minor Sunday.

The event was an introduction to bike maintenance and repair by women, for women.

Female mechanics from Ski Hut taught the basics of caring for and repairing bikes.

The clinic covered things like flat tire repair and pre and post-bike ride ABCs.

Organizers said it’s important for women to feel safe and included in the biking community.

“It’s super fun for women to teach women because sometimes maintenance can be intimidating,” said mechanic Sammy Klepperich. “It tends to be seen as more of a male thing and we want that to be caught, and we want that to be all-inclusive between women and men.”

This was the second women’s bike clinic hosted by Ski Hut.

They said they plan to have more clinics in the future.

