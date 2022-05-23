Advertisement

Duluth lovers needed to greet summer cruise passengers starting Memorial Day

Viking Cruises' ship, the Octantis, makes it maiden voyage around Michigan.
Viking Cruises' ship, the Octantis, makes it maiden voyage around Michigan.(WLUC)
By Molly Wasche
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DULUTH, MN-- The Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center (DECC) is recruiting volunteers to greet cruise ship passengers as they stop in from the Duluth Superior harbor starting on Memorial Day.

Volunteer “DECC Hands” will be welcoming guests, answering questions, and preparing/handing out Duluth information bags.

If you are interested in helping, email hello@decc.org for more information about the provided training opportunity for the role.

