Man who escaped NERCC now back in custody

By Nora McKeown
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MN. (KBJR 6) - A man who escaped from Northeast Regional Corrections Center (NERCC) on Wednesday is now back in police custody.

According to officials, 42-year-old Kris Richard Severin was arrested Friday morning.

Severin had connections with a homeowner just south of Eveleth.

When deputies learned this, they went to the residence and saw Severin knocking on the front door.

He then fled into a swampy area, where police searched until 2 a.m. on Friday.

At 8:30 a.m. Friday morning, police found Severin in a car on the property of the residence south of Eveleth.

He was taken into custody and transported to the St. Louis County jail in Duluth.

Authorities say he was being held for violation of an order for harassment.

This is an ongoing investigation.

