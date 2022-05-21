Advertisement

Bird flu detected in Bayfield

By Nora McKeown
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BAYFIELD, WI. (KBJR 6) - A highly contagious bird flu has been detected by the Bayfield County Health Department in a backyard flock.

Birds can become infected and show no symptoms, so officials are encouraging those to keep domestic poultry away from wild birds.

Some safety precautions they are recommending are to move domestic flocks indoors if possible, fence or contain outdoor flocks so they don’t have contact with wild birds, move feed and water sources to a protected area, and wash hands thoroughly after cleaning, feeding, or caring for your domestic poultry.

Symptoms of this avian flu in domestic birds include: sudden death without clinical signs, lack of energy and appetite or incoordination, decreased egg production or soft-shelled or misshapen eggs, swelling of head, comb, eyelid, wattles, and hocks, purple discoloration of wattles, comb, and legs and nasal discharge, coughing, sneezing or diarrhea.

If you find dead birds or wildlife, avoid handling them with bare hands.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture and Consumer Trade Protection (DACTP) has detected highly pathogenic avian influenza in 13 Wisconsin counties.

They’re asking the public to report sick birds to the DATCP at (608)224-4872 (during business hours) or (800)943-0003 (after hours and weekends).

For more information, visit their website.

