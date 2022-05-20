Minnesota parents concerned about ongoing baby formula shortage

ST. PAUL, MN. (KBJR 6) - Many across the country are still struggling to feed their children because of the nationwide baby formula shortage.

Thursday, Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan held a roundtable with exhausted Minnesota parents.

“I have looked and I have called and I have visited and have been unsuccessful,” said mother Allie Smulka. “And, I check pretty much every day.”

A pediatrician at the roundtable said it’s important that babies are getting the proper food.

“There are significant medical consequences that can happen if we’re not giving them the right things to eat,” said Dr. Andrea Singh.

Federal lawmakers have recently started taking action.

The House of Representatives passed a bill that would allocate $28 million to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to get fraudulent formulas off the shelves and help boost manufacturing.

President Biden also evoked the Defense Production Act on Wednesday to help address the shortage.

“Over the next 4 to 6 weeks, we should see a return to more normal supply chains on this,” said Gov. Walz.

But for some parents, that feels like a long time.

“When I hear 4 to 6 weeks it’s not like bright and shiny to me,” said Smulka. “Because I know that every single mom and every single family is in the same position, so there’s going to be limits when you go to the store.”

192 Republicans voted against the bill aimed at getting fraudulent formula off store shelves, including 8th District Minnesota Congressman Pete Stauber.

In a statement, Stauber said he opposed the bill because he didn’t want to “throw money at the same FDA after that already failed the nation’s babies.”

Wisconsin 7th District Congressman Tom Tiffany also voted against the bill.

