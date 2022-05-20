Advertisement

Minnesota DFL convention to begin Friday

2022 DFL Convention
2022 DFL Convention(MGN)
By Kristen Vake
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCHESTER, MN (KBJR) - The Minnesota DFL convention gets underway Friday and it will be a much different scene than last weekend’s GOP convention.

That’s because all candidates on the agenda are running unopposed for the party’s backing.

The 1,200 delegates will endorse Governor Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, Secretary of State Steve Simon, and State Auditor Julie Blaha for reelection.

The convention is expected to mostly focus on how democrats can overcome the headwinds the party is facing.

At last weekend’s Republican state convention delegates went through nine ballots to endorse Scott Jensen for governor.

