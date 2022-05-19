Advertisement

Storms topple trees, leave 7,000 without power across Northland

By Dan Wolfe
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - About 7,000 homes were without power Wednesday night after a line of storms moved through northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin.

The storms knocked out power to thousands Wednesday evening.
The storms knocked out power to thousands Wednesday evening.(kbjr)

Areas hardest hit included just north of Duluth, as well as Iron County, Wisconsin and Gogebic County in the UP.

Crews from Minnesota Power, Lake Country Power and Xcel Energy are out in force across the region working to restore power.

A line of storms brought winds of 50 to 70 miles per hour through northeast Minnesota between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Trees were blown down onto powerlines, with areas like Rice Lake and Grand Lake Township hardest hit.

The line then moved into northwest Wisconsin, knocking out power from Ashland to Hayward to Ironwood between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

KBJR6 Chief Meteorologist Adam Lorch says the severe threat has mostly subsided for the night across the area.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin man is keeping up his Big Mac streak that's been going strong for 50 years.
Wisconsin man celebrates 50 years of eating Big Macs every day
Superior's Police Chief has asked the city not to renew the alcohol and amusement licenses at...
Future uncertain for Palace Bar in Superior
27-Year-Old Stroke Survivor
A new perspective; 27-year-old stroke survivor shares her story
Several roads closed following recent rain, washouts
New St. Louis Co. map shows roads closed due to flooding

Latest News

MI Gov. Whitmer
Whitmer proposes $500 tax rebate for working families
Severin is described as a white male 6 feet tall, with short brown hair and tattooed arms.
NERCC inmate escapes, may be in Floodwood
SUPERIOR SOFTBALL
SUPERIOR SOFTBALL
DULUTH FC
Duluth FC remains undefeated with a dominating win over the Twin Stars
DULUTH FC
DULUTH FC