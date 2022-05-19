Future uncertain for Palace Bar in Superior

SUPERIOR, WI. (KBJR 6) - Superior’s Police Chief has asked the city not to renew the alcohol and amusement licenses at the Palace Bar because of an uptick in increasingly violent incidents in the past few months.

Brian Noel and his wife have owned Palace Bar since 2017.

He said they were looking forward to retirement this summer, but now those plans might have to change.

“You know, my life’s a little bit on hold right now,” said Noel.

Police Chief Nicholas Alexander said over the past year, they’ve been responding to more and more calls at the bar.

“There’s been weapons involving knives, a host of various batteries, including batteries to their staff, involving fists, bottles, a taser being discharged,” said Alexander.

He said most concerning of all was a shooting that happened in March.

No one was hurt, but Alexander said he worries about future incidents.

“We have worked with the Palace in the past,” he said. “Some suggestions have been made. Some have been followed, but the calls for service have been continuing there at a pretty alarming rate. They seem to be becoming more violent.”

Noel said he’s always complied with additional safety measures the police asked of him, so he’s surprised.

“We’ve always had a really good relationship with the police department,” Noel said. “Every time that they wanted to meet with us over the years, we’re always available.”

A city council hearing on the matter is scheduled for June 7, 2022.

Noel said if the council decides to revoke Palace’s licenses, the bar would likely close soon after in June.

“This is a serious matter,” he said. “Something that potentially is gonna impact well yes, my life of course, but all my staff’s life and their children and their families.”

We talked with employees at two other bars in the area who told us violent individuals who get kicked out of Palace then come to their establishments.

They say those people are often in a bad state when leaving Palace Bar.

