DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The Proctor softball team picked up another dominating victory by a final of 14-1 over conference rival Cloquet. The Rails now move to 16-0 on the year.

Proctor was led by senior, Payton Rodberg, who had five RBIs in the first two innings.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.