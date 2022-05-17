Advertisement

Lt. Gov banks on Trump endorsement to best Gov. Brad Little in Idaho race

Idaho’s gubernatorial race will show once again how powerful the Trump endorsement can be in 2022.
By Molly Martinez
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Former teammates turned political rivals. Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin (R-Idaho) looks to unseat incumbent Gov. Brad Little with some help from the former president.

“Donald Trump has been consistently very popular,” said American University political professor Capri Cafaro.

She explained that Idaho is friendly territory for Trump. He won the state handily with 63% of the vote in 2020.

“Donald Trump’s endorsement does have sway,” said Cafaro. “However, I believe there is a caveat here, because I think it’s really contingent upon who the audience is.”

In Trump-leaning states like Ohio, where he won in 2020 with 53% of the vote, a Trump endorsement proved to be make-or break in the Senate primary.

“If you take Ohio as a litmus test, the fact that J.D. Vance was consistently running third, at least, for months and then with two weeks to go, Donald Trump comes in and endorses,” said Cafaro.

J.D. Vance narrowly won the race to be the Republican nominee for the open Ohio Senate seat. But Trump doesn’t always have the Midas touch. In Nebraska, where Trump won with 58% of the vote, his pick for governor lost.

So while McGeachin has Trump’s endorsement, Little is counting on his four year record as governor to win voters.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Proctor teen pleaded guilty to sexual assault
As of 8:40 a.m., it appears smoke is coming from a box car across the street from the Pier B...
Stretch of Duluth’s Railroad Street closed as crews respond to fire
The flooding is a result of the combination of snow melt-off, heavy rain, and overflow runoff...
Homeowners near Island Lake deal with flooding from spring runoff and dam overflow
The company that produces Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers has issued a recall for a variety...
Various Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers gummies recalled for ‘thin metal strands’
FILE - Gov. Tim Walz and other legislative leaders today announced a broad framework that...
Gov. Walz, legislative leaders announce historic $4 billion investment in education, financial relief

Latest News

Fairbanks man sentenced to 14 years for counterfeit pill distribution
Minnesota appeals court: Trump flag protected free speech
The former president of the Iron Mining Association has announced her campaign for a state...
Former Iron Mining Assoc. president joins race for Bakk’s State Senate seat
President Joe Biden discussed U.S. aid to assist Ukraine against Russian invaders. (CNN, POOL)
Biden to speak at memorial Sunday for former VP Mondale
A look at the status of Minnesota's governors race from a financial perspective.
ELECTION 2022-MINNESOTA Walz has $4.1M in campaign cash; Jensen and Gazelka lead GOP
Kelly Westlund
Kelly Westlund of Ashland announces run for WI Senate seat