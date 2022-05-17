Advertisement

Hermantown baseball and Rebels softball put up 14 runs in wins

By Kevin Moore
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Let’s start out on the diamond, we finally have a stretch of good weather here in the Northland and the high schools are taking advantage, especially the Hawks and Rebels, each scoring 14 runs in wins.

The Hawks put up four runs in the first and didn’t look back, while the Rebels scored four runs themselves in their game in the second inning.

