Hermantown baseball and Rebels softball put up 14 runs in wins
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Let’s start out on the diamond, we finally have a stretch of good weather here in the Northland and the high schools are taking advantage, especially the Hawks and Rebels, each scoring 14 runs in wins.
Another great day for some baseball:— Kevin Moore (@KMooreTV) May 16, 2022
After 1, @HermantownB puts 4 up in the bottom half of the inning and leads Hibbing 4-1.
Highlights on @KBJR6news and @CBS3Duluth tonight at 10 pic.twitter.com/I9S6omLttz
The Hawks put up four runs in the first and didn’t look back, while the Rebels scored four runs themselves in their game in the second inning.
