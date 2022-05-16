Roads close due to St. Louis River overflowing its banks

FAYAL TOWNSHIP, MN. (KBJR 6) - Two roads near Fayal Township are closed due to flooding from the St. Louis River.

Bodas Road, also known as County Road 95, and Barker Road, also known as Unorganized Township Road 9212 are both closed until water recedes and conditions improve.

According to authorities, the St. Louis River is overflowing its banks.

Public works crews continue to monitor flooding across the county.

They ask anyone who sees a flooded road or unsafe conditions to report it by calling 911.

