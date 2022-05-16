BREAKING OUT THE BOARD: Duluth skateboarders gather for annual “Skate the Lake” ride

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) - Dozens of skateboarders made it out for the 8th annual Skate the Lake event Sunday at Leif Erickson Park.

They rode together to Pocket Park where they celebrated with pizza, coffee and live music.

Organizers said they hope to encourage the community to explore alternative forms of transportation.

Wyatt Lindberg bought his first skateboard from Damage Boardshop in Duluth when he was in the 5th grade.

Now, he’s the shop manager.

“I think I just love the freedom that skateboarding brings,” Lindberg. “I can just be me when I’m on my board.”

He said he wants to share that love with the rest of the community, which is why he helps organize an annual Skate the Lake event.

“Usually we’re all spread out and can’t all come together as one big group,” said skateboarder Caleb Swanson. “So it’s super sick to have a little push around.”

While they say there are a lot of skateboarders in the Duluth area, the skating community here is the type where everyone knows everyone.

One of the youngest there on Sunday, 10-year-old Ollie Christopherson, said one of his favorite tricks to do is underflips.

“It’s where you do a flip and you kick it,” he said. “And it goes half way but then you kick it again and it goes back.”

Lindberg said he hopes having an event like this can show others what skating has to offer.

“It’s a really fun thing for somebody who doesn’t really do well with team sports or organized sports to do and find ways to express themselves and feel like they can be a part of something,” said Lindberg.

The owners of local surf shop Back Alley also helped to organize Skate the Lake.

They said they plan to continue the annual event as long as there is interest in the community.

