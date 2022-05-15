Firefighters rescue paddleboarders 100 yards offshore of Lake Superior

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) - The Duluth Fire Department rescued two juvenile paddleboarders who drifted 100 yards offshore of Lake Superior Saturday afternoon.

Both individuals were safely brought aboard Marine 19 with no injuries at around 3:30 p.m.

According to authorities, the likely reason the juveniles drifted out so far was an abrupt wind change.

They say the wind switched from the southwest, suddenly increasing from 16 MPH to 22 MPH.

Sudden wind gusts like this are hazardous for people on non-motorized vessels.

Authorities advise those who do get out on the water to stay prepared for quick wind changes by wearing a life vest.

Duluth Fire was assisted by the US Coast Guard and St. Louis County Rescue Squad for Saturday’s rescue.

