Duluth FC beats rival Minneapolis City in home opener

By Kevin Moore
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - After kicking off the season on the road last week, Duluth FC was back at home for the first time in 2022 and treated the home fans with a 2-0 win over rival City.

In the ninth minute, Felipe Oliveira got things started with a goal, which would be the game-winner while Sam Thorton scored a goal of his own in the 50th minute.

