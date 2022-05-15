Duluth FC beats rival Minneapolis City in home opener
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - After kicking off the season on the road last week, Duluth FC was back at home for the first time in 2022 and treated the home fans with a 2-0 win over rival City.
Beautiful evening for a home opener w/ @DuluthFC.— Kevin Moore (@KMooreTV) May 15, 2022
Futbol is life. pic.twitter.com/5rMrw3EOMc
In the ninth minute, Felipe Oliveira got things started with a goal, which would be the game-winner while Sam Thorton scored a goal of his own in the 50th minute.
Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.