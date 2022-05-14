Advertisement

Wisconsin DNR warns of near-critical fire danger

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to avoid burning due...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to avoid burning due to near critical fire danger across Northwest Wisconsin.(Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources)
By Nora McKeown
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to avoid burning due to near critical fire danger across Northwest Wisconsin.

Leaders say low humidity, wind, and dryness are creating hazardous conditions in which any fire could quickly start and spread.

Debris burning is the number one cause of wildfires in the state.

They’re asking the public to avoid outdoor burning, including campfires, and to be cautious with equipment that can spark until conditions improve.

Counties with very high fire danger today include Adams, Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Iron, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Lincoln, Marathon, Monroe, Oneida, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Portage, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, St. Croix, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vilas, Washburn, and Wood counties.

Counties with high fire danger include Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Langlade, Manitowoc, Marinette, Marquette, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Waushara and Winnebago counties.

For the latest information, head to the DNR’s website.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Allen County Coroner's office has identified the bicyclist in Sunday's fatal crash.
Woman dies in Midway Township crash, 2 others injured
Duluth Police
Person in critical condition after stabbing incident in Duluth
Barron Co., WI
Father, two young children have died in Barron house fire
Several roads closed following recent rain, washouts
Several roads closed following recent rain, washouts
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is warning the public of dangerous...
DNR warns of hazardous conditions along the North Shore

Latest News

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is warning the public of dangerous...
DNR warns of hazardous conditions along the North Shore
Ranier, MN
Alarming Rainy Lake water levels cause major flooding concerns
A water monitor taking measurements at the Tischer Creek in Duluth.
Volunteers needed: MPCA in dire need of water clarity monitors
MPCA needs water monitors KBJR
MPCA needs water monitors KBJR