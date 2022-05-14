Wisconsin DNR warns of near-critical fire danger

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to avoid burning due to near critical fire danger across Northwest Wisconsin.

Leaders say low humidity, wind, and dryness are creating hazardous conditions in which any fire could quickly start and spread.

Debris burning is the number one cause of wildfires in the state.

They’re asking the public to avoid outdoor burning, including campfires, and to be cautious with equipment that can spark until conditions improve.

Counties with very high fire danger today include Adams, Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Iron, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Lincoln, Marathon, Monroe, Oneida, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Portage, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, St. Croix, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vilas, Washburn, and Wood counties.

Counties with high fire danger include Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Langlade, Manitowoc, Marinette, Marquette, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Waushara and Winnebago counties.

For the latest information, head to the DNR’s website.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.