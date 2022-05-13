Advertisement

Vikings and Packers 2022 schedule released

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) is tackled by Green Bay Packers safety...
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) is tackled by Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos (31) during the first half of football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 34-31. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)(Stacy Bengs | AP)
By Duncan Goldberg
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The NFL has officially dropped the 2022 schedules and the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers will have two prime time showdowns!

The Vikings will host the Packers in week one at US Bank Stadium on September 1st at 3:25 P.M.

Fast forward to week 17 where the Packers will get their turn hosting the Vikings at Lambeau Field, on New Years Day with another 3:25 P.M. kickoff.

Here are the links for the full schedules of both teams.

https://www.vikings.com/news/2022-schedule-minnesota-vikings

https://www.packers.com/schedule/

