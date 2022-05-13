Vikings and Packers 2022 schedule released

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The NFL has officially dropped the 2022 schedules and the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers will have two prime time showdowns!

The Vikings will host the Packers in week one at US Bank Stadium on September 1st at 3:25 P.M.

Fast forward to week 17 where the Packers will get their turn hosting the Vikings at Lambeau Field, on New Years Day with another 3:25 P.M. kickoff.

Here are the links for the full schedules of both teams.

https://www.vikings.com/news/2022-schedule-minnesota-vikings

https://www.packers.com/schedule/

