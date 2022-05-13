Revitalizing Superior’s downtown the focus of Mayor Paine’s State of the City Address

SUPERIOR, WI. (KBJR 6) - Mayor Jim Paine delivered his State of the City address in Superior on Thursday evening at the old post office downtown.

That site will soon be the new home of the Development Association and Entrepreneur Fund, meant to drive Superior’s success even higher.

“The best place possible to celebrate more than 30 new businesses that have opened in Superior in the last year,” Paine said.

He took the opportunity to announce future projects.

“We are going to totally redesign and rebuild Tower Avenue all the way to 28th St.,” Paine said. “And bring those neighborhoods and business districts back to life.”

Superior’s Planning, Economic Development and Port Director Jason Serck said it will make changes on the zoning end, but he looks forward to working with the Mayor to bring businesses to the North End.

“One of the areas that the community kind of came together on that needed revitalization is this North End,” Serck said.

They plan to start with a folk school, which will be built in the empty Department of Transportation parking lot.

Paine said he’ll also work to expand broadband access, treatment for mental health and addiction, childcare and bringing the Princess Theatre and Carnegie Library back to the city.

Beyond that, Paine said he wants to enhance the beauty of Superior’s wilderness.

“If it’s safe enough to swim again, we’re going to bring swimming back to Billings Park,” he said.

He also plans to formally return the Indigenous Burial Grounds at Wisconsin Point and Nemadji Cemetery to the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

Reflecting on what Paine calls a successful year, while looking forward for what’s to come.

“When I look at what we’ve done, I can’t help but dream even bigger,” said Paine.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.