Minnesota DNR: Steps to stop the spread of aquatic invasive species(MGN)
By Molly Wasche
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MINNESOTA-- Eight percent of Minnesota lakes are on the infested waters list.

That’s according to the Minnesota DNR.

DNR officials say to clean, drain and dispose in order to stop the spread of aquatic invasive species.

Anglers can do their part by knowing Minnesota’s “Clean In Clean Out” laws.

Step one: Clean all visible plants and species from the boat before leaving the access.

Step two: Drain all water equipment.

Step three: Dispose of any unwanted bait in the trash.

Dumping bait into the water is illegal in Minnesota.

DNR officials stress the importance to be especially mindful when moving lake to lake.

