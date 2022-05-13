Minnesota DNR releases safety tips ahead of fishing opener

MINNESOTA-- For those heading out on the water this weekend, DNR officials urge boaters and anglers to fish safely.

Since many of the lakes in Northern Minnesota just saw ice outs, the water is very cold.

DNR officials said hypothermia can quickly set in if you fall in, so the best way to protect yourself is to wear a lifejacket.

“Every year, people fall into the water the cold water and they survive because they’re wearing a life jacket. It’s very very important,” said Brent Grewe, DNR Officer

Additionally, it is required that anglers have their fishing license with them at all times on the water.

“Get a synopsis book. If you don’t understand regulations, check with you local bait shops or your local CO. Lastly, make sure you have something to measure your fish if you plan to harvest them.”

Another big safety concern is drunk driving, DNR officials are urging boaters to get a sober driver on the water if your group plans on drinking.

30 percent of all fatal boating accidents in Minnesota involve alcohol.

The Minnesota DNR has also posted the latest changes for Northern pike zones.

