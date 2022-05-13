Advertisement

Duluth supporters rally Friday for abortion rights

By Nora McKeown
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) - Dozens gathered in Duluth Friday for a rally in support of abortion rights.

Many rallies like this are emerging across the country.

They come in the wake of the leaked draft Roe v. Wade decision, which would revoke the constitutional right to an abortion and send the issue back to each state to decide on its own.

Although access to abortion will likely remain available in Minnesota, activists are worried about those in states where it will not be.

“I’m here to defend the rights of women nationwide,” said protestor Kansas Keeton. “Not just in blue states, but also in red states to defend our right to make decisions for our own bodies.”

Those opposed to abortion say they want everyone to have a right to life.

The Supreme Court will likely issue its final ruling at the end of June.

