DNR warns of hazardous conditions along the North Shore

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is warning the public of dangerous conditions along the North Shore.

In a press release Friday, leaders said severe storms over the past few days caused flooding and high water in the area, resulting in the closure of trails, roads, bridges and campgrounds.

They’re asking the public to understand these are hazardous conditions and stay away until they improve.

“Our first priority is ensuring public safety and the safety of our staff,” said Ann Pierce, Parks and Trails Division director. “Last night’s severe storms, paired with the late-spring melt, caused rivers to flood. These waters are dangerous and unpredictable and have the power to sweep away anything. Please stay safe by staying away from these areas.”

Parks and trails affected by the closures include Gooseberry Falls, Tettegouche, George H. Crosby Manitou, Temperance River, Cascade River and Judge C.R. Magney state parks and portions of the Gitchi-Gami and North Shore state trails and the Superior Hiking Trail.

For the latest information, head to the DNR’s website.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.