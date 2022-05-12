Wilderness confident coming back home for big Game 4

CLOQUET, MN. (KBJR) - For the second time in the last month, the Wilderness hit the road to Alaska on the chase to the Roberston Cup, now the boys in green are back at home looking to advance to the final four of the NAHL playoffs.

After coming back from a 2-0 deficit two weeks ago, the Wilderness find themselves in a similar spot this weekend, entering the weekend down 2-1 against the Anchorage Wolverines.

Some can say the Wilderness have the Wolverines right where they want them, with the confidence this group has, bringing the series back home.

“Yeah definitely, two weekends ago we were at home against Fairbanks, definitely gives more confidence,” said defenseman Cole Crusberg-Roseen.

“We’ve done it before so the boys are definitely ready to come out and do it again,” he added.

As the only hockey show in Northern Minnesota, players and coaches expect a rockin’ barn ahead of the biggest game of the season.

“I mean the weekend against Fairbanks was maybe the best I’ve ever seen this place,” said assistant coach Brenden Phelps.

“We’ve got to hope we get some more fan support and cheer these boys on because they’re getting to watch a lot of really good young hockey players. We just have to play like we can, we’re that high flying skilled team, but we have to take a page out of Anchorage’s book too and just all out compete and we think we’ll give ourselves a pretty good chance,” Phelps added.

Puck drop tomorrow from Cloquet is at 7:15 p.m.

