Otto-Fisher resigns as UWS women’s head basketball coach

SUPERIOR, WI. (KBJR) - UW-Superior women’s head basketball coach, Zach Otto Fisher, resigned today.

Fisher just completed his fifth year as coach of the Yellowjackets, citing personal reasons for his resignation.

Otto-fisher tallied an overall record of 75-42 and 51-17 UMAC. He also recorded two UMC regular-season titles and one UMAC tournament title along with being named UMAC coach of the year twice.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.