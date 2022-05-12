Advertisement

Otto-Fisher resigns as UWS women’s head basketball coach

By Kevin Moore
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SUPERIOR, WI. (KBJR) - UW-Superior women’s head basketball coach, Zach Otto Fisher, resigned today.

Fisher just completed his fifth year as coach of the Yellowjackets, citing personal reasons for his resignation.

Otto-fisher tallied an overall record of 75-42 and 51-17 UMAC. He also recorded two UMC regular-season titles and one UMAC tournament title along with being named UMAC coach of the year twice.

