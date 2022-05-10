Proctor softball stays undefeated on the season

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The 10th ranked Proctor softball team continues their dominating start to the season with a big time 3-1 victory over Moose Lake/Willow River.

The Rails were led by Maddy Walsh on the mound who had 12 strikeouts and pitcher a complete game while Payton Rodberg hit a three run homer for their only runs of the game.

Proctor moves to 12-0 on the year, Moose Lake/Willow River drops to 10-3.

