Proctor School Board approves new head football coach

PROCTOR, MN. (KBJR 6) --Proctor’s School Board approved the hiring of a new football coach Monday night. Come this fall the Proctor Rails will be coached by Matt Krivinchuk, who is entering his 23rd year of coaching. He said he has experience coaching in high school, college, and semi-professional settings.

His hiring comes after an investigation into the Proctor High School football team last fall. An investigation led to a senior member of the team being charged with sexual misconduct. During the investigation, the football season was canceled and then-head coach Derek Parendo resigned.

Krivinchuk will lead a team that underwent scrutiny in the fall due to the incident, which resulted in a then 17-year-old being charged with sexual assault against a 15-year-old teammate.

The new coach said he’s hoping to help the team come back both on and off the field.

“Hoping to instill a player-driven ownership system that’s about attitude, effort, camaraderie,” Krivinchuk said. “I hope they’re excited I hope they’re reading to get going, we’re going to drive the spike together and get after it, you know, be rail strong.”

Krivinchuk most recently coached at Superior High School.

He also spent time at the College of St. Scholastica.

The teen charged in connection to the Proctor football team incident will be back in court on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

In that hearing, they’ll discuss if they’re going to move his case to adult court.

He was 17 when the incident happened.

It’s KBJR 6 policy to not name those involved in juvenile court cases.

If this case is moved to adult court, we will name the person being charged.

