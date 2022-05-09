Some East Hillsiders evacuated as Duluth Police negotiate with man to surrender after shots fired

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) -- 10:30 p.m. Update: DPD, with assistance from the Tactical Response Scene and Crisis Negotiations Team entered the apartment using less than lethal tactics.

Officials say they are still on scene negotiating with the individual.

The public is still encouraged to stay away from that area until further notice.

8:30 p.m. Update: Some residents in the East Hillside neighborhood have been evacuated as Duluth Police negotiate with a man to surrender.

Police responded to the area near 7th Ave. E. and E. 1st Street in Duluth shortly after they received a report of gun shots around 6 p.m.

Eventually, Duluth Police’s Tactical Response Team and Crisis Negotiations Team arrived on scene and are now are now attempting to communicate with the man.

According to authorities, the main priority is to bring the individual into custody without incident.

Duluth Police are asking the public to stay away from the area.

It’s unclear if anyone is injured or what lead up to the shots fired call. It’s also unclear exactly which home or apartment building the suspect may be in.

It’s also unclear if the person police are negotiating with was involved in the earlier shots fired call.

This is a developing story, we will update you when more information is available.

