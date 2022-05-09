Advertisement

20-year-old dies after Cass County ATV crash

By Natalie Grant
May. 9, 2022
CASS LAKE, MN (KBJR 6) - A 20-year-old man has died following an ATV crash in Cass County Saturday.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the Migizi Bike Trail, east of Cass Lake, to an ATV crash just after 9:30 P.M.

When crews arrived on scene, they learned a 20-year-old man was driving an ATV when he lost control and struck a tree.

He was transported to a local area hospital with serious injuries.

He was later pronounced dead.

According to the Sheriff, speed does appear to be a factor. The crash is still under investigation.

