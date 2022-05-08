University of Minnesota Duluth hosts first in-person commencement since 2019

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) - University of Minnesota Duluth’s first in-person commencement since the start of the pandemic was emotional and exciting for many.

Nearly 2,500 graduates walked across the stage to get their degree Saturday.

The students weren’t the only ones moving on to a new chapter this year.

Chancellor Lyndley Black has been leading UMD for 12 years and is retiring this summer.

He says he is proud to have been a part of the UMD community for so long.

“I just really feel blessed to have been here,” Black said. “My wife and I are going to stay in Duluth. We love our home. We love this community. And so I’m looking forward to having even more time for community service and doing things we love.”

UMD’s graduating classes from 2020 and 2021 were also invited to this year’s ceremonies since they weren’t able to walk at their own commencement.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.