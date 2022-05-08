Advertisement

Fire at Wisconsin anti-abortion office investigated as arson

possible arson at Wisconsin Family Action
possible arson at Wisconsin Family Action(Marcus Aarsvold)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Police say arson investigators are probing a fire inside the headquarters of anti-abortion group Wisconsin Family Action, where someone had spray-painted a message outside. Madison police spokeswoman Stephanie Fryer told the Wisconsin State Journal that the fire was reported shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday.

It wasn’t immediately clear who vandalized the building, but the message “If abortions aren’t safe than you aren’t either” was spray-painted on the building.

The lobbying group’s president, Julaine Appling, said she considers the fire a “direct threat” given that it happened just a few days after a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion was leaked that suggested the court may soon overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion.

