Very cold water for the Wisconsin fishing opener

By Nora McKeown
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HAYWARD, WI - Saturday is Wisconsin’s fishing opener, and it might feature the coldest water in years.

Fishing guide Jarrid Houston is getting his gear ready on a Hayward Lake to continue doing what he’s done for longer than he can remember.

“I come from a long line of fishing guides,” said Houston. “And it’s just been running in our heritage since day one.”

With the Wisconsin fishing opener Saturday, he and many other anglers are eager to get out on the water.

All the lakes in the state are open as of Friday.

Houston said because of the late ice out, you can expect cold waters and fish that aren’t yet very active.

“This is cliche, but the guys who spend the most time with the most patience are going to be the guys who are most successful catching a few fish,” said Houston.

Solon Springs Mercantile started getting busier soon as the weather warmed up, according to owner Meg Thoreson.

“I think that anticipation of being able to spend time outside without a lot of snow or ice is exciting to people,” she said.

Now that the time has finally come, Houston couldn’t be happier.

“Fishing is nothing but magic,” he said. “It runs in my blood. It’s what I am. When people think about me, I humbly have to say, they think fishing.”

Minnesota’s fishing opener is Saturday, May 14.

