Ari Robillard goes deep as Superior beats Hudson to stay perfect

SUPERIOR, WI. (KBJR) - The Superior Spartans softball team only has a few home games this season, but so far they’ve protected their home field well and beat Hudson 4-1 Friday evening.

Haley Zembo pitched a complete game only allowing one run.

Sophomore Ari Robillard gave Zembo some insurance in the 5th inning with a two-run homerun.

Spartans next home game is Friday, May 13th against Grand Rapids.

