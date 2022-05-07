Ari Robillard goes deep as Superior beats Hudson to stay perfect
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SUPERIOR, WI. (KBJR) - The Superior Spartans softball team only has a few home games this season, but so far they’ve protected their home field well and beat Hudson 4-1 Friday evening.
Haley Zembo pitched a complete game only allowing one run.
Sophomore Ari Robillard gave Zembo some insurance in the 5th inning with a two-run homerun.
Spartans next home game is Friday, May 13th against Grand Rapids.
