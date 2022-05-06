UWS upset by MN Morris in UMAC Tournament opener

SUPERIOR, WI . (KBJR) - The number one seed in the UMAC Tournament, Yellowjackets’ offense goes stale as the four seeded Minnesota Morris Cougars beat the Jackets, 2-0.

Yellowjackets fall in opening game of @umacathletics tournament and will face Northwestern at 10:30 a.m., Friday in an elimination game.#WeAreSuperior pic.twitter.com/c05Cr2fqCU — UWS Softball (@UWSsoftball) May 5, 2022

The Yellowjackets will play at 10:30 a.m. Friday against two-seed Northwestern in hopes of keeping their season alive.

