Advertisement

Team USA honored at White House

President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden were presented with gifts from the visiting...
President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden were presented with gifts from the visiting Olympic teams at the White House on Wednesday.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The White House honored more than 600 U.S. Olympic athletes today.

Olympians and Paralympians from the 2020 and 2022 games traveled to D.C. and were welcomed by the President on the south lawn.

Washington News Bureau’s Brendan Cullerton reports, “As the White House has loosened COVID-19 restrictions, President Joe Biden has invited Team U.S.A. to the White House for the first time in his presidency.”

Hundreds of Team U.S.A. athletes were greeted with cheers from fans who attended the in-person celebration. It was a welcoming the team missed out on during the 2020 summer games in Tokyo due to the pandemic.

The 200 medalists were honored by President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

President Biden congratulated the athletes saying, “We believe in America anything is possible, and you are the explanation of what we mean.”

Elana Meyers Taylor, the most decorated black athlete in the history of the Winter Olympics, spoke on behalf of the athletes. “This team is resilient. We came together and we persevered. And we hope we’ve made this country proud.”

Cullerton spoke with some of the athletes after the ceremony. Watch their comments below.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

the fire broke out shortly after 10:00 p.m at an apartment complex on the 600 block of West 2nd...
Residents displaced following Duluth apartment fire
St. Louis County Roundabout draft
Duluth’s first roundabout stirs up mixed reaction
Kat Girard, who calls herself a natural-born psychic medium, used her abilities to help find...
Psychic helps find friend’s missing son in Michigan woods
Former Duluth East boys hockey coach.
Mike Randolph named head boys hockey coach at St. Thomas Academy
Minnesota State Capitol
FRONTLINE FUNDING: New bill could put up to $750 in the pockets of MN frontline workers

Latest News

Kanabec Co. mom charged after January death of 5-month-old daughter
Kanabec Co. mom charged after January death of 5-month-old daughter
Mayor Jim Paine
Superior mayor to deliver State of the City address next week
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge...
Judge overseeing Chauvin civil rights case accepts plea deal
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before an NFL divisional playoff...
Green Bay Packers to play Giants in London game
AICHO
AICHO hoping for new affordable housing in Morgan Park neighborhood