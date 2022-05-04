AICHO hoping for new affordable housing in Morgan Park neighborhood

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) -- The American Indian Community Housing Organization (AICHO) is hoping to bring 60 units of what they call mixed-income apartments to one of Duluth’s westernmost neighborhoods, Morgan Park.

“We think there’s enough space to accommodate 60 units of affordable housing, which our city needs,” said LeAnn Littlewolf, co-executive director of AICHO.

The location of the proposed building is near 93rd Avenue West and Falcon Street.

AICHO and their partners, BlueLine Development and BeauxSimone Consulting, hosted a community input hearing Tuesday night, where neighbors could raise questions about the project.

“I mean, you’re shoehorning this, into a very small area,” said a meeting attendee.

Morgan Park resident Kevin Chederquist said Morgan Park is a special neighborhood.

“I think Morgan Park is a great example of a community that can put their arms out and pull people in from a wide variety of socioeconomic backgrounds,” Chederquist said.

With additional housing, however, Chederquist said more community resources would be needed.

“The park has very few services, there’s one gas station,” Chederquist said. “The Lakeview building could be remodeled and have a lot of different services there that would be helpful for the people that live in the park.”

The income of prospective residents would be capped at 50 percent of the area’s median income.

Project leaders said it’s important the housing offer more than just shelter.

“Instead of just throwing up a brick building and throwing some people in there, and thinking we’ve called it good, there’s a lot more to this type of housing that we believe promotes dignity and healing,” said Katie Symons with BeauxSimone Consulting.

AICHO and its partners plan to have eight of the units reserved as permanent supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness.

The proposal will be presented to Duluth’s City Council next week.

