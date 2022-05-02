Advertisement

Wilderness comeback from 2-0 series deficit to defeat the Ice Dogs in Game 5

By Kevin Moore
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CLOQUET, MN. (KBJR) - Ever since the Minnesota Wilderness has returned home from Fairbanks, Alaska in the 2022 NAHL Robertson cup playoffs, home ice has helped them turn the tables in this series and Sunday was no different. The Wilderness came back from a 2-0 series deficit and beat the Ice Dogs in five games, winning Sunday 5-1.

The Ice Dogs struck first in the first period, but that’s all the goals Matthew Smith allowed for the Wilderness.

The Wilderness scored five unanswered goals, two from Nike Rexine and one from, Gunnar Thoreson, Barret Hall, and Alex Pineau each.

The Wilderness will play the Anchorage Wolverines in the Roberston Cup quarterfinals.

