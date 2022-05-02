MAY DAY: Honoring Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women with flower ceremony

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) -- Community members came together in Canal Park Sunday to honor the lives of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.

The event has been held for the last eight years on May Day, the first day of May.

Several people spoke about the importance of continuing to speak about the many missing and murdered indigenous people.

They also called out law enforcement agencies for not focusing enough on Indigenous cases.

After the speakers, people attending tossed flowers into Lake Superior.

Organizers said the flowers are in honor of those lost in the lake, so their spirits have something to grab onto.

“Native women are kind of marginalized and they go missing and are murdered at a higher rate than any other demographic,” said organizer Shawn Carr. “So it’s important for us to bring awareness to that also.”

Organizers said this will be the final year of the event.

